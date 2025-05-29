Left Menu

Mass Deportation of Bangladeshi Nationals from Delhi Amid Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

In Delhi, approximately 160 Bangladeshi nationals are set for deportation this Thursday. After a spike in police operations post-Pahalgam attack, nearly 470 illegals have been identified since. The latest detainees are linked to a broader investigation into undocumented migrants residing secretly across Indian cities.

Bangladeshi nationals being held by police in Delhi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move against illegal immigration, Indian authorities are deporting around 160 Bangladeshi nationals from Delhi to Bangladesh this Thursday, according to sources. The deportees will travel via a special aircraft to Tripura, from where they will be transported by road to the Bangladesh border.

This follows intensified efforts by Delhi Police, spurred by intelligence findings after the Pahalgam terror attack, which identified about 470 Bangladeshi nationals living unlawfully in the capital. Authorities have been using the Tripura route for deportations, targeting those who entered India illegally or stayed beyond their visa terms.

In a related operation, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police detained four Bangladeshi nationals in the Narela area. The individuals, identified as Hafijul, Mominul, Shamim, and Inamul, allegedly infiltrated from the Rangpur district in Bangladesh with their families and settled in various Indian cities before being apprehended without valid documentation.

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

