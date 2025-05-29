Left Menu

Tensions Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Russia's Grid Connection Plans Spark Controversy

There is no sign of Russia preparing to restart the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Ukraine has protested Russia's reported efforts to connect the plant to its grid, which could violate international law. The IAEA emphasizes the need for a ceasefire to address cooling water and power supply issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:26 IST
Tensions Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Russia's Grid Connection Plans Spark Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that there are currently no indications of Russia preparing to restart the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, fueling anxiety amidst Ukraine's claims of Russian attempts to connect the plant to its grid. This facility, the largest in Europe, remains shut as war ravages around it.

Ukraine has lodged a formal protest with the IAEA over reports suggesting Russia is constructing power lines to annex the plant to its grid—a move Kyiv argues infringes on international law and breaches Ukrainian sovereignty. According to a Greenpeace report, Russia has been developing more than 50 miles of power lines connecting occupied regions.

The prospect of recommencing one of the plant's reactors appears contingent upon achieving a stable ceasefire and securing adequate water and external power supplies. The plant lost access to its main water source after the Kakhovka reservoir's destruction, highlighting significant challenges in maintaining necessary cooling conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025