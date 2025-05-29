Tensions Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Russia's Grid Connection Plans Spark Controversy
There is no sign of Russia preparing to restart the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Ukraine has protested Russia's reported efforts to connect the plant to its grid, which could violate international law. The IAEA emphasizes the need for a ceasefire to address cooling water and power supply issues.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that there are currently no indications of Russia preparing to restart the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, fueling anxiety amidst Ukraine's claims of Russian attempts to connect the plant to its grid. This facility, the largest in Europe, remains shut as war ravages around it.
Ukraine has lodged a formal protest with the IAEA over reports suggesting Russia is constructing power lines to annex the plant to its grid—a move Kyiv argues infringes on international law and breaches Ukrainian sovereignty. According to a Greenpeace report, Russia has been developing more than 50 miles of power lines connecting occupied regions.
The prospect of recommencing one of the plant's reactors appears contingent upon achieving a stable ceasefire and securing adequate water and external power supplies. The plant lost access to its main water source after the Kakhovka reservoir's destruction, highlighting significant challenges in maintaining necessary cooling conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
