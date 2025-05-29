British Equities Face Mixed Fortunes Amid U.S. Tariff Ruling and Domestic Pressures
British equities closed mixed as the market reacted to a U.S. ruling against Trump's tariffs. The FTSE 100 dropped 0.1%, while the FTSE 250 gained 0.3%. Utilities saw significant losses, while metal miners showed gains. The UK government is pushing pension schemes to merge and grow by 2030.
On Thursday, British equities faced a mixed trading day as utilities' losses negated the positive market sentiment following a U.S. court's decision to block many of President Donald Trump's tariffs.
The FTSE 100 index dipped by 0.1%, while the FTSE 250, focused on domestic shares, climbed 0.3%. This market movement came on the heels of a ruling from the U.S. Court of International Trade that found Trump exceeded his authority with broad tariffs, although some industry-specific tariffs remained in place.
Adding to market dynamics, U.S. economic adviser Kevin Hassett indicated optimism with upcoming trade deals despite the court ruling. Bond-proxy utilities were prominently affected, with National Grid and Severn Trent experiencing notable declines. The British government also aims to amalgamate pension schemes into 'megafunds' to stimulate the economy, amidst declining business confidence in the services sector due to rising cost pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Emerging Markets Thrive Amid Trade Deals and Geopolitical Shifts
U.S. Stocks Navigate Mixed Signals Amid Trade Deals and Probes
European Markets Surge Amid U.S. Trade Deals and Strong Earnings
U.S. Treasury Secretary Optimistic About Regional Trade Deals
Potential Pitfalls of Duty Cuts in Trade Deals for Domestic Spirits