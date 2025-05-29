Left Menu

Government Imposes Wheat Stock Limits to Curb Hoarding and Ensure Food Security

To maintain food security and prevent hoarding, the government has mandated stock limits on wheat for traders and retailers nationwide. The limits and additional regulations are part of an order effective until March 2026, aimed at curbing unscrupulous market practices and ensuring stable supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:33 IST
Government Imposes Wheat Stock Limits to Curb Hoarding and Ensure Food Security
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to safeguard national food security, the government has introduced comprehensive stock limits on wheat across India, targeting traders, wholesalers, retailers, and processors. The order, issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, enforces these limits in all states and Union Territories, lasting until March 31, 2026.

The detailed stock limits set a maximum of 3,000 metric tons for traders and wholesalers, while retailers are capped at 10 metric tons per outlet. Big chain retailers must adhere to a cumulative 10 metric tons per outlet across their stores. Processors are restricted to 70% of their Monthly Installed Capacity, multiplied by the months remaining in the fiscal year 2025-26.

Entities must declare their stock every Friday on the designated portal. Non-compliance or surpassing the limits invites penalties under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The government is closely monitoring stock levels and market practices to prevent artificial scarcity and stabilize wheat prices nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025