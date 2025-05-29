Government Imposes Wheat Stock Limits to Curb Hoarding and Ensure Food Security
To maintain food security and prevent hoarding, the government has mandated stock limits on wheat for traders and retailers nationwide. The limits and additional regulations are part of an order effective until March 2026, aimed at curbing unscrupulous market practices and ensuring stable supply.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to safeguard national food security, the government has introduced comprehensive stock limits on wheat across India, targeting traders, wholesalers, retailers, and processors. The order, issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, enforces these limits in all states and Union Territories, lasting until March 31, 2026.
The detailed stock limits set a maximum of 3,000 metric tons for traders and wholesalers, while retailers are capped at 10 metric tons per outlet. Big chain retailers must adhere to a cumulative 10 metric tons per outlet across their stores. Processors are restricted to 70% of their Monthly Installed Capacity, multiplied by the months remaining in the fiscal year 2025-26.
Entities must declare their stock every Friday on the designated portal. Non-compliance or surpassing the limits invites penalties under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The government is closely monitoring stock levels and market practices to prevent artificial scarcity and stabilize wheat prices nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
