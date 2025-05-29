Left Menu

Diu Sets Solar Benchmark: Entire Daytime Demand Met with Renewable Energy

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi lauds Diu as India's forefront in solar energy, meeting entire daytime electricity needs with 11.88 MW capacity. Diu's milestone reshapes energy strategies, with focus on PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana expansion. Future extensions aim broader clean energy impacts across the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:02 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, highlighted Diu's significant achievement in renewable energy on Thursday. The island territory has become a national exemplar by fulfilling its entire daytime electricity demand through solar energy, according to a statement from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Joshi's visit to Diu underscored the region's milestone as the first Indian district to meet all its power needs with solar energy, boasting a capacity of 11.88 MW, including 9 MW from ground-mounted installations and 2.88 MW from rooftop panels. During his trip, the Minister reviewed solar projects and the implementation of the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Energy Secretary T Arun, representing the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, presented a comprehensive overview of existing solar facilities and their benefits at the household level. The Minister's subsequent site visits to Diu's solar installations, including the prominent 9 MW Solar Park in Fudam, illustrated the region's sustainable energy transformation.

The Fudam park's role in minimizing transmission and distribution losses and its contribution to affordable electricity tariffs were highlighted. Joshi commended UT Administrator Praful Patel's leadership in driving this energy transformation.

Asserting the long-term profits of renewable investments in Diu, Joshi urged acceleration of the PM-Surya Ghar Yojana to achieve widespread benefits for residents and complete household energy reliability.

The visit underlined the Indian Government's ongoing commitment to advancing renewable energy nationwide, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

