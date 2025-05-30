Left Menu

U.N. Faces Financial Crunch: Major Budget Cuts Ahead

The United Nations plans to slash its $3.7 billion budget by 20%, affecting 6,900 jobs, amid financial difficulties partly due to the U.S. withholding payments. Secretary General Antonio Guterres aims to restructure operations globally. U.S. funding cuts, especially under President Trump, pose additional challenges for humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:37 IST
U.N. Faces Financial Crunch: Major Budget Cuts Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations is gearing up for a significant financial overhaul, enacting a 20% reduction of its $3.7 billion budget and impacting approximately 6,900 jobs. This decisive move, detailed in an internal memo reviewed by Reuters, arises amid a financial crisis exacerbated by the United States' failure to meet its funding obligations.

U.N. Controller Chandramouli Ramanathan mentioned the cuts are part of an initiative termed "UN80," aimed at adapting the U.N. for modern-day multilateralism. Meanwhile, Secretary General Antonio Guterres considers consolidating departments and reallocating resources worldwide as part of a massive restructuring plan.

The situation remains tense as U.S. funding cuts, particularly under President Trump's administration, continue to strain resources. Diplomatic sources suggest that demonstrating budgetary prudence might persuade the U.S. administration to reconsider additional cuts; however, the outcome remains uncertain.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025