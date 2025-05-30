Proposed U.S. Ceasefire Plan for Gaza Unveiled
A U.S. proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza aims to exchange hostages and prisoners, potentially easing tensions. The initiative includes releasing Israeli and Palestinian detainees and providing aid, contingent on Hamas' agreement to the terms.
The United States has put forward a plan to establish a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, with a primary focus on the exchange of hostages and prisoners. This development, revealed in a document seen by Reuters, details specific steps to ease ongoing tensions in the region.
According to the proposal, the first week of the ceasefire would see the release of 28 Israeli hostages, both living and deceased. In exchange, 125 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences would be freed, alongside the return of the remains of 180 Palestinian dead.
Furthermore, the plan outlines accelerated delivery of aid to Gaza, conditional on formal acceptance and signing by Hamas leaders. This ceasefire initiative represents a complex diplomatic effort to navigate longstanding hostilities, seeking to establish a temporary peace framework that benefits both parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
