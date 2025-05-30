Left Menu

Mysterious Death of 13-Year-Old Girl in Delhi Sparks Investigation

A 13-year-old girl was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in Sitapuri, Delhi. Police responded swiftly, uncovering no signs of sexual assault. A murder case has been registered, and investigations are underway to unravel the cause of death and the incident's circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:11 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a room on the terrace of a building in Sitapuri, located in Delhi's Dabri area, on Friday. The tragic discovery was reported to Dabri Police Station through a PCR call received at approximately 1:45 PM.

Upon receiving the alert, local law enforcement and senior officers swiftly arrived at the scene. Investigations initially revealed no evidence of sexual assault on the deceased, according to police sources.

The forensic team, along with Crime Team specialists, conducted a thorough examination of the site, collecting various pieces of evidence. Authorities have registered a murder case and are actively investigating the cause and circumstances of the young girl's untimely death, with further details expected as the inquiry unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

