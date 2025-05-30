IRS Officers Clash in Lucknow Over RTI Issue

Tensions flared in the administrative circles of Lucknow as a physical altercation erupted between two senior members of the Indian Revenue Service. Joint Commissioner of Income Tax Yogendra Mishra became embroiled in a dispute with Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Garg over a Right to Information (RTI) matter, culminated in an FIR at the Hazratganj police station. Authorities confirmed that comprehensive investigations are in progress, with statements expected from both parties and witnesses.

In another notable incident, a high-stakes police operation in Jhansi led to the injury of Bhupendra Gwalah, a wanted criminal who opened fire at advancing officers. The confrontation resulted in Gwalah's capture, along with seized stolen goods and weapons. Officials acknowledged Gwalah had a standing Rs 25,000 reward for his arrest, unearthing further cases against him.

Meanwhile, Amroha district reported a similar showdown where a criminal linked to multiple cow slaughter cases was apprehended after sustaining injuries in a police encounter. The suspect's accomplice, however, evaded capture. With these back-to-back incidents, the Uttar Pradesh police grapple with escalating criminal activities, promising rigorous investigations and pursuit of justice.

