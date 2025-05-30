British Markets Climb Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Britain's major stock indexes made impressive strides on Friday, setting the stage for weekly and monthly advancements. This comes after a U.S. appeals court temporarily reinstated President Trump's tariffs just a day following their blockage by a trade court.

By mid-morning trading, the blue-chip FTSE 100 had risen 0.8%, maintaining its trajectory towards monthly gains with three successive weeks of positive movement. The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington reinstated the duties, creating a renewed haze of uncertainty over the international trade landscape.

Economically, the Bank of England seemed unfazed by inflation, as policymaker Alan Taylor advocated for lower interest rates amid a public inflation outlook drop. In the corporate sphere, insurer M&G witnessed a 5.6% surge following Dai-ichi Life Holdings' announcement of acquiring a stake, while Hiscox's shares climbed due to a positive coverage note from Berenberg.

