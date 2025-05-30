British Markets Climb Amid Tariff Uncertainty
The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes in Britain showed gains amid global trade tensions. President Trump's tariffs were reinstated temporarily by a U.S. appeals court, affecting market conditions. Meanwhile, the Bank of England expressed minimal inflation concerns, and major investment moves were observed in insurance and asset management sectors.
Britain's major stock indexes made impressive strides on Friday, setting the stage for weekly and monthly advancements. This comes after a U.S. appeals court temporarily reinstated President Trump's tariffs just a day following their blockage by a trade court.
By mid-morning trading, the blue-chip FTSE 100 had risen 0.8%, maintaining its trajectory towards monthly gains with three successive weeks of positive movement. The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington reinstated the duties, creating a renewed haze of uncertainty over the international trade landscape.
Economically, the Bank of England seemed unfazed by inflation, as policymaker Alan Taylor advocated for lower interest rates amid a public inflation outlook drop. In the corporate sphere, insurer M&G witnessed a 5.6% surge following Dai-ichi Life Holdings' announcement of acquiring a stake, while Hiscox's shares climbed due to a positive coverage note from Berenberg.
(With inputs from agencies.)
