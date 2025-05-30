Tragedy Strikes: Quarry Collapse in West Java Claims Lives

A catastrophic collapse at a natural stone quarry in Indonesia's West Java province has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 10 lives, with six more workers still unaccounted for. The incident raised alarm over the pervasive issue of unsafe mining operations in the region.

Local police chief Sumarni reported that over two dozen workers were trapped when the mine in Cirebon district caved in. Rescuers mounted an intense search, managing to rescue several injured individuals from the debris, but efforts are challenged by the unstable ground.

The National Disaster Management Agency said the search will continue, using heavy machinery to locate those buried. This incident highlights the ongoing risks associated with informal mining operations in Indonesia, as illegal practices often disregard safety standards.

