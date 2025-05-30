Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Quarry Collapse in West Java Claims Lives

A natural stone quarry collapse in Indonesia's West Java province killed at least 10 people and left six missing. Rescuers pulled out injured workers and search efforts continue, hampered by unstable conditions. Illegal mining operations with high risks are prevalent in Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bandung | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:11 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Quarry Collapse in West Java Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A catastrophic collapse at a natural stone quarry in Indonesia's West Java province has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 10 lives, with six more workers still unaccounted for. The incident raised alarm over the pervasive issue of unsafe mining operations in the region.

Local police chief Sumarni reported that over two dozen workers were trapped when the mine in Cirebon district caved in. Rescuers mounted an intense search, managing to rescue several injured individuals from the debris, but efforts are challenged by the unstable ground.

The National Disaster Management Agency said the search will continue, using heavy machinery to locate those buried. This incident highlights the ongoing risks associated with informal mining operations in Indonesia, as illegal practices often disregard safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025