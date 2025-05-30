Kerala Weather Woes: Torrential Rains Lead to Widespread Closures and Alerts

The coastal Indian state of Kerala is grappling with severe weather after relentless rains inundated the region, particularly affecting districts like Kannur. The Kakkad River's swelling waters have caused significant flooding, leading to impassable roads and major transportation delays. Residents and commuters are struggling with disrupted daily life.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for several districts, including Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod, indicating the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. The remaining districts are under orange alerts. To ensure public safety, authorities have declared holidays for educational institutions across affected areas, including schools, colleges, and daycare facilities.

Strong westerly winds at lower atmospheric levels are expected to persist, driving widespread rainfall over Kerala and Lakshadweep. As a precautionary measure, district administrations have preemptively closed all educational institutions, cancelling exams and classes scheduled for this period. Despite the closures, scheduled exams will proceed in some areas.