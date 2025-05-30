Left Menu

Rajasthan's COVID-19 Spike: Mild Variant Resembling Common Flu

In Rajasthan, 54 COVID-19 cases have been reported with one death linked to existing comorbidities. The current variant is similar to the common flu, causing mild symptoms. Only one serious case, involving an Omicron variant, is hospitalized. Citizens are advised to remain cautious despite no significant spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:48 IST
Rajasthan's COVID-19 Spike: Mild Variant Resembling Common Flu
Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases across parts of India, Rajasthan's Health Minister Gajendra Singh announced on Friday that the state has identified 54 cases alongside one fatality. The deceased had underlying health conditions, notably tuberculosis, and the circulating variant bears a resemblance to the common flu.

Minister Singh emphasized that there is no immediate cause for alarm. "Only one patient is currently hospitalized at SMS Hospital—a child with the Omicron variant, which shows symptoms akin to the common flu and is not severe," Singh stated while advising the public to continue exercising precaution. According to the Information and Public Relations Department, 15 new cases surfaced on Friday, reported from AIIMS Jodhpur, Rabindranath Tagore Medical College, and other institutions.

The district-wise case breakdown reveals Jaipur leading with 33 cases, followed by Udaipur with 10, Jodhpur recording 8, while Bikaner and Didwana have reported 5 each. Ajmer, Balotra, Dausa, Phalodi, and Sawai Madhopur also recorded minimal cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research acknowledged a recurrence of cases nationwide, confirming that current variants exhibit mild symptoms akin to those of the Omicron strain.

Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr. Dangs Lab, pointed to emerging sub-variants as driving the surge, particularly LF7 and NV181 in states like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. "These sub-lineages of Omicron are more transmissible, but severe cases remain rare," Dang commented, underscoring that vigilance remains crucial.

