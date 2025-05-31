Trade Tensions Weigh on U.S. Markets Despite Monthly Gains

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced minor declines on Friday as ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions triggered caution among investors. Despite this, sharp gains throughout the month have positioned the S&P 500 for its largest monthly advance since November 2023.

The Trump administration is reportedly planning further actions against China, with President Trump accusing Beijing of violating their trade agreement. Bloomberg revealed potential measures to broaden restrictions on China's tech sector, including subsidiaries currently facing U.S. curbs.

Despite losses, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are on track for significant monthly gains. U.S. consumer spending exhibited a year-on-year increase, and traders anticipate a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September. Meanwhile, the economic landscape remains volatile under fluctuating trade policies and legal proceedings around tariffs.

