Left Menu

Trade Tensions Weigh on U.S. Markets Despite Monthly Gains

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced slight declines amid U.S.-China trade concerns, but are set for their largest monthly increase since November 2023. President Trump's comments have heightened tensions, with further actions against China's tech sector anticipated. Markets remain volatile despite potential trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:52 IST
Trade Tensions Weigh on U.S. Markets Despite Monthly Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced minor declines on Friday as ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions triggered caution among investors. Despite this, sharp gains throughout the month have positioned the S&P 500 for its largest monthly advance since November 2023.

The Trump administration is reportedly planning further actions against China, with President Trump accusing Beijing of violating their trade agreement. Bloomberg revealed potential measures to broaden restrictions on China's tech sector, including subsidiaries currently facing U.S. curbs.

Despite losses, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are on track for significant monthly gains. U.S. consumer spending exhibited a year-on-year increase, and traders anticipate a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September. Meanwhile, the economic landscape remains volatile under fluctuating trade policies and legal proceedings around tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025