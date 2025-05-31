Left Menu

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump announced he plans to increase tariffs on foreign steel imports to 50%, escalating his global trade war. Announced in Pennsylvania, the move aligns with a significant deal between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel, aiming to secure U.S. steel jobs.

Updated: 31-05-2025 05:46 IST
President Donald Trump plans to double tariffs on imported steel, escalating tensions in his ongoing trade war. The announcement came during a speech in Pennsylvania, where Trump emphasized securing U.S. steel jobs, coinciding with a major deal between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel.

Scheduled to take effect on June 4, the tariff hike is part of Trump's broader strategy to bolster domestic manufacturing. The decision follows accusations against China for not honoring previous trade agreements. The doubled tariffs are expected to increase steel prices across various industries.

As the U.S. remains the largest steel importer, these measures could have extensive economic repercussions. The initial 25% tariffs were among Trump's early actions in office, and the new increase reflects his intent to fortify the U.S. steel sector further.

