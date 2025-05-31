Left Menu

Indian Delegation Unites to Combat Misinformation in Jakarta

An Indian multi-party delegation visited Jakarta as part of Operation Sindoor, where they emphasized their united front against misinformation and terrorism. Engaging with Indonesian policy institutions, the delegation highlighted the importance of countering false narratives, reinforcing India's message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:30 IST
Indian Diaspora in Indonesia's Jakarta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a display of international solidarity, members of the Indian diaspora in Jakarta praised the recent multi-party Indian delegation's efforts in countering misinformation. This delegation, comprising members from various Indian political parties, presented a unified front on the global stage, reinforcing India's position against cross-border terrorism. Hemant Mewada, a member of the Indian diaspora from Rajasthan, expressed pride in this collective effort, emphasizing its significance in informing the world about India's decisive actions against terrorism.

Puneet Bakshi, another diaspora member from Rajasthan, underscored the critical nature of fighting misinformation. "Today, the war is not just of weapons but of information as well," he stated, lauding the Indian government's efforts in clarifying fake narratives allegedly spread by Pakistan.

Led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the delegation included BJP's Aparajita Sarangi, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, and several others such as John Brittas, Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Kumar. As part of Operation Sindoor's global outreach, the team engaged in high-level meetings with leading Indonesian policy institutions and think tanks, reinforcing India's zero-tolerance stance on cross-border terrorism. These discussions, appreciated by Indonesian experts, aim to collectively counteract false narratives and support global counterterrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

