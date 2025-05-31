Left Menu

India Upscales Defence Reforms to Propel Self-Reliance

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh announced significant reforms in defence procurement to streamline processes and support India's self-reliance. The Defence Acquisition Procedure will be revised, aiming to cut timelines and foster competitiveness. Emphasis was placed on the role of the private sector and indigenisation efforts boosting exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 12:34 IST
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh (File Photo: X/ @SpokespersonMoD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh revealed substantial reforms within the Ministry of Defence aimed at expediting military equipment procurement, aligning with India's self-reliance ambitions. As per an official release, timelines have been significantly shortened, with Singh emphasizing this move at a defence conclave in New Delhi.

Singh noted that the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 will undergo revisions, aiming to replace outdated procurement models with competitive frameworks open to public and private bids, implementations already in place for shipbuilding and the AMCA project. The statement comes amid concerns by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 over persistent project delays and their impact on readiness.

Rajesh Kumar Singh stressed the centrality of indigenisation in India's strategic autonomy, highlighting the country's evolution from a top importer to a significant global exporter over the past decade. He showcased impressive export growth and outlined financial achievements, including record contract signings and budget utilization, essential for maintaining modernization momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

