Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Marks 100 Days with Bold Statements and Cultural Unity Call
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated 100 days of the BJP government by criticizing the previous AAP administration, lauding the armed forces, and highlighting Delhi's cultural unity. In a candid exchange with Anupam Kher, Gupta vowed to celebrate every state's traditions, promoting harmony in the diverse capital city.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked 100 days of BJP governance by launching a scathing critique on her predecessor's administration. During the '100 Din Seva Ke' program, she accused the former leaders of straying from their roots and prioritizing power over public service.
Speaking with actor Anupam Kher, Gupta criticized the previous AAP government for questioning the valor of the Indian Armed Forces. She commended Operation Sindoor and praised Prime Minister Modi, saying the initiative significantly bolstered respect for women across the nation.
Rekha Gupta also expressed her admiration for Delhi's cultural diversity, labeling the city as 'Ek Mini India'. She pledged her government's commitment to honoring each state's culture by celebrating their state days and supporting them in all circumstances, fostering a spirit of unity and inclusiveness.
