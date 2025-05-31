PM Modi Lauds 'Brave Daughters' of India: A Testament to Nari Shakti

In a passionate address at the 'Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan' in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the courage and contributions of women personnel, specifically praising their role in Operation Sindoor. Modi underscored the bravery displayed by the Border Security Force's 'brave daughters' during what he described as India's largest and most successful counter-terrorism operation.

PM Modi highlighted the significance of the operation, stating that terrorists in Pahalgam not only attacked Indians but also targeted the nation's cultural fabric. He warned that these proxy wars through terrorism would no longer be tolerated and emphasized India's readiness to retaliate against and destroy enemy hideouts, even within enemy territories.

Further, PM Modi emphasized the evolving role of women in India's defense forces and other sectors. He noted the increasing presence of women in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and the government's efforts to drive women's empowerment in technology and education sectors. Modi elaborated on initiatives like the NaMo Drone Didi and women's participation in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, underscoring a broader nationwide trust and faith in the capabilities of India's daughters.