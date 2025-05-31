Left Menu

PM Modi Lauds 'Brave Daughters' of India: A Testament to Nari Shakti

During an event in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended women personnel for their bravery in Operation Sindoor. He highlighted India's commitment to countering terrorism, the increasing role of women in defense and technological fields, and government initiatives aimed at empowering women across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:17 IST
PM Modi Lauds 'Brave Daughters' of India: A Testament to Nari Shakti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate address at the 'Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan' in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the courage and contributions of women personnel, specifically praising their role in Operation Sindoor. Modi underscored the bravery displayed by the Border Security Force's 'brave daughters' during what he described as India's largest and most successful counter-terrorism operation.

PM Modi highlighted the significance of the operation, stating that terrorists in Pahalgam not only attacked Indians but also targeted the nation's cultural fabric. He warned that these proxy wars through terrorism would no longer be tolerated and emphasized India's readiness to retaliate against and destroy enemy hideouts, even within enemy territories.

Further, PM Modi emphasized the evolving role of women in India's defense forces and other sectors. He noted the increasing presence of women in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and the government's efforts to drive women's empowerment in technology and education sectors. Modi elaborated on initiatives like the NaMo Drone Didi and women's participation in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, underscoring a broader nationwide trust and faith in the capabilities of India's daughters.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025