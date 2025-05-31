Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils 300th Anniversary Tribute to Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar by unveiling a special coin and stamp in Bhopal. He also inaugurated development projects for Madhya Pradesh, highlighting Ahilyabai's enduring legacy in culture and infrastructure, and urged modern farmers to diversify crops as she once advocated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:20 IST
PM Modi Unveils 300th Anniversary Tribute to Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar
PM Modi releasing 'Commemorative Coin and Stamp' in honour of Ahilyabai's 300th birth anniversary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a ceremony held in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a commemorative coin and stamp in honor of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary during the 'Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan' on Saturday. The ceremony also included the virtual inauguration of the Indore metro and airports in Datia and Satna, demonstrating further development initiatives in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that these projects are set to improve facilities across Madhya Pradesh, boost development, and create numerous employment opportunities. He lauded Ahilyabai Holkar, praising her ability to overcome adversity and transform challenges into remarkable contributions, including the restoration of numerous temples such as the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The Prime Minister used the occasion to urge farmers to explore crop diversification, echoing Ahilyabai Holkar's advice from centuries ago to expand beyond conventional crops. He underlined Ahilyabai's legacy of people-centric policies, especially her efforts to enhance the socio-economic status of women and her contributions to infrastructure and cultural preservation. Her work continues to inspire future generations.

