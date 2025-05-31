Left Menu

Modernizing Justice: Allahabad High Court Unveils New Facilities

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Chief Justice BR Gavai inaugurated the new advocate chamber and parking building at Allahabad High Court, marking a major enhancement of its infrastructure. The ceremony celebrated improved facilities for the legal community and the allocation of substantial funds for further development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards modernizing judicial infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the inauguration of a new advocate chamber and parking building at the Allahabad High Court. Adityanath underscored the state's commitment to judicial development, announcing Rs 1700 crore allocated for infrastructure across seven districts.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, who officiated the inauguration, praised the complex as one of the finest globally, and lauded the commitment to enhanced facilities. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was present, noting the occasion coincided with the celebration of Ahilyabai's 300th birth anniversary, emphasizing the enduring importance of infrastructure for good governance.

Justice BR Gavai dedicated the new structure to the nation's citizens, highlighting its state-of-the-art conveniences for advocates. With over 2300 chambers and extensive parking, the facility sets a high standard for legal infrastructure in India, reflecting a strategic investment in the judiciary's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

