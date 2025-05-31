Left Menu

Infamous Arms Supplier and Ex-Wrestler Nabbed After Eight-Year Manhunt

The Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended Sonu, a former national-level wrestler, after an eight-year search for his involvement in an illegal arms supply chain tied to multiple crimes. Sonu, a Proclaimed Offender, faced hardships after a 2013 accident and turned to crime, supplying arms and participating in heinous criminal activities.

31-05-2025
Image Credit: ANI
After an extensive eight-year pursuit, the Delhi Police Crime Branch successfully apprehended Sonu, also known as Pahalwan and Sonu Langada, a 32-year-old former wrestler, who is a Proclaimed Offender in an Arms Act case, authorities announced.

Sonu's arrest from his native village in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, is a major step in dismantling an illegal arms network linked with severe crimes like murder and dacoity. His legal issues trace back to a 2016 case, wherein he was identified as the arms supplier to Rahul alias Sunny and Vikash alias Vicky, key suspects in the murder of a cable operator. A tip-off on April 6, 2016, led to the capture of these suspects in Rohini, Delhi, where authorities seized firearms and ammo.

Despite repeated attempts by the police, Sonu eluded capture and was declared a Proclaimed Offender by legal authorities in 2017. His eventual arrest was facilitated by the Crime Branch's use of sophisticated technical surveillance and informed intelligence, culminating in a successful operation in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

In custody, Sonu confessed the turning point in his life was a 2013 accident that amputated his right leg, forcing him into crime out of financial necessity. He admitted supplying weapons and liquor to criminal networks and being involved in various crimes, including murder, until his recent arrest.

