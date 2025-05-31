Udhampur Police Intensifies War on Drugs Amid Major Seizures and Convictions

In a determined campaign against narcotics, the Udhampur district police have registered 44 cases and arrested 62 individuals under the NDPS and PIT NDPS/PSA Acts from January to May. The crackdown resulted in the seizure of 16 vehicles used for drug trafficking and the closure of four pharmacy shops for violations related to H1 drugs, as per an official statement.

The police have also focused on the financial aspects of drug cartels, freezing 35 bank accounts holding Rs 16,70,703 belonging to drug peddlers. Contraband worth Rs 2.07 crore was seized, and properties valued at Rs 4.19 crore, including residential and commercial buildings, vehicles linked to NDPS and bovine smuggling cases, were attached. Notably, 27 drug peddlers were convicted in 20 cases, reflecting the police's professional approach to investigation and prosecution.

In a coordinated effort, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police recovered a drone and three packets of heroin in separate operations along the Punjab border's Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar districts. Acting on intelligence, the joint forces discovered one packet of suspected heroin, weighing 550.18 grams, in fields near the Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran district. The operations underscore a robust commitment to combating drug trafficking and ensuring public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)