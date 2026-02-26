Left Menu

Hong Kong Court Quashes Fraud Convictions Against Activist Jimmy Lai

A Hong Kong appellate court overturned fraud convictions against media tycoon Jimmy Lai. Despite this legal win, Lai remains imprisoned due to a prior national security case conviction. The situation highlights concerns over press freedom in Hong Kong, with global leaders urging his release on humanitarian grounds.

A Hong Kong appellate court has quashed fraud convictions against former media mogul Jimmy Lai, marking a rare triumph in his ongoing legal struggles. The decision comes as Lai, 78, continues to serve time following a 20-year sentence connected to a separate national security case, emphasizing the ongoing debate about press freedom in Hong Kong.

Lai, founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily, was accused of using rented office space for unauthorized activities, leading to a 2022 prison sentence. However, this recent ruling found insufficient evidence to support the fraud charges, effectively overturning his prior convictions.

The case has drawn international attention, with figures like UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper calling for Lai's release. The Hong Kong government maintains that Lai's sentence aligns with legal standards and stresses the necessity of the national security law for maintaining stability.

