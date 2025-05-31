Tensions Escalate Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Israel has criticized a recent International Atomic Energy Agency report, claiming it exposes Iran's non-peaceful nuclear intentions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office insists that Iran's uranium enrichment levels are unjustifiable and calls for international intervention to halt Iran's alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:24 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel has expressed strong criticism following the release of the latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which it claims reveals Iran's relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons.
The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the international community must take immediate action to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear ambitions.
The statement emphasized that Iran's level of uranium enrichment suggests military rather than civilian intentions, underscoring the urgency for global intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledges pressure from allies in decision to resume Gaza aid, reports AP.
Iran's supreme leader rejects US stance on uranium enrichment
Stalemate: Iran's Uranium Enrichment Sparks Diplomatic Standstill
Stalemate in U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations: Enrichment Dispute
Stalemate in U.S.-Iran Nuclear Discussions Over Enrichment Standoff