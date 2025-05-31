OPEC+ Strategy: Boosting Oil Production Amid Market Competition

In a strategic move to dominate the oil market, OPEC+ announced a significant increase in oil production, adding 411,000 barrels per day in July. This decision follows incremental increases in May and June as the group aims to recover market share and address overproduction by some member nations.

Key players Saudi Arabia and Russia are driving the push to boost output despite the potential of downward pressure on prices. Group leaders are leveraging the increase to strengthen positions against U.S. shale producers and other competitors worldwide.

OPEC+'s decision comes amid a robust global economic outlook and higher summer demand. While some members expressed reservations, the consensus focused on long-term market strategies and predicted oil demand growth of 775,000 barrels per day by 2025.

