Language Clash: Kamal Haasan vs. Kannada Protests Over 'Thug Life'
Kamal Haasan's promotional remarks about the Kannada language led to protests and a ban on his film 'Thug Life' in Karnataka. BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Haasan, who remains unyielding, citing India's democratic principles as he refuses to apologize.
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday addressed recent controversy surrounding actor Kamal Haasan's comments on the Kannada language. Highlighting the importance of honoring all languages, Soundararajan stated, "While celebrating one's linguistic heritage, it is crucial not to disregard others."
Kamal Haasan's remark that "Kannada is born out of Tamil" during a 'Thug Life' promotional event in Chennai sparked protests in Karnataka, led by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. Critics, including Soundararajan, questioned Haasan's motives, noting his past involvement with Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi cinema.
In response to calls for an apology, Haasan maintained his stance on Friday, emphasizing his trust in democratic values and refusing to apologize unless proven wrong. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce banned 'Thug Life' in the state, aligning with Kannada organizations until an apology is delivered.
