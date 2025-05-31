Left Menu

Language Clash: Kamal Haasan vs. Kannada Protests Over 'Thug Life'

Kamal Haasan's promotional remarks about the Kannada language led to protests and a ban on his film 'Thug Life' in Karnataka. BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Haasan, who remains unyielding, citing India's democratic principles as he refuses to apologize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:41 IST
Language Clash: Kamal Haasan vs. Kannada Protests Over 'Thug Life'
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday addressed recent controversy surrounding actor Kamal Haasan's comments on the Kannada language. Highlighting the importance of honoring all languages, Soundararajan stated, "While celebrating one's linguistic heritage, it is crucial not to disregard others."

Kamal Haasan's remark that "Kannada is born out of Tamil" during a 'Thug Life' promotional event in Chennai sparked protests in Karnataka, led by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. Critics, including Soundararajan, questioned Haasan's motives, noting his past involvement with Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi cinema.

In response to calls for an apology, Haasan maintained his stance on Friday, emphasizing his trust in democratic values and refusing to apologize unless proven wrong. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce banned 'Thug Life' in the state, aligning with Kannada organizations until an apology is delivered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025