Left Menu

BJP and TMC Announce Candidates for Crucial Kaliganj Bypoll Amid Tensions

The Bharatiya Janata Party and All India Trinamool Congress have announced candidates for the upcoming Kaliganj assembly bypolls. This election is significant due to recent violence in Murshidabad, which led to a court investigation. The candidates are Ashish Ghosh for BJP and Alifa Ahmed for TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:23 IST
BJP and TMC Announce Candidates for Crucial Kaliganj Bypoll Amid Tensions
BJP announces Ashish Goyal as party candidate for Kaliganj constituency bye-elections (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially revealed Ashish Ghosh as its candidate for the imminent Kaliganj assembly constituency by-election scheduled for June 19, with vote counting set for June 23. This seat became vacant after the demise of TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed.

Simultaneously, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) introduced Alifa Ahmed as their candidate for the bypolls. Announcing the development on its official social media account, the AITC emphasized Chairperson Mamata Banerjee's guidance in selecting Ahmed, underscoring the election's significance for the ruling state government.

The Kaliganj bypoll is pivotal for the West Bengal government, which faces scrutiny amid the Murshidabad violence. A fact-finding committee established by the Calcutta High Court revealed that the violence was orchestrated by a local councillor and ignored by the local police. The report detailed severe property damage and the tragic murders of Haragovinda Das and his son Chandan Das.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025