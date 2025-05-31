BJP and TMC Announce Candidates for Crucial Kaliganj Bypoll Amid Tensions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially revealed Ashish Ghosh as its candidate for the imminent Kaliganj assembly constituency by-election scheduled for June 19, with vote counting set for June 23. This seat became vacant after the demise of TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed.

Simultaneously, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) introduced Alifa Ahmed as their candidate for the bypolls. Announcing the development on its official social media account, the AITC emphasized Chairperson Mamata Banerjee's guidance in selecting Ahmed, underscoring the election's significance for the ruling state government.

The Kaliganj bypoll is pivotal for the West Bengal government, which faces scrutiny amid the Murshidabad violence. A fact-finding committee established by the Calcutta High Court revealed that the violence was orchestrated by a local councillor and ignored by the local police. The report detailed severe property damage and the tragic murders of Haragovinda Das and his son Chandan Das.

