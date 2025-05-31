Left Menu

Cultivating Change: The 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls on legislators to bridge the gap between farmers and scientists under the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'. The nationwide campaign aims to educate farmers on sustainable practices, focusing on organic farming, modern techniques, and achieving higher yields at lower costs.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged legislators to foster direct communication between farmers and scientists as part of the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' nationwide campaign. The initiative seeks to lower agricultural costs and increase yield through sustainable methods.

Launched in Puri, Odisha, the campaign has rapidly spread nationwide, actively engaging over one crore farmers from May 29 to June 12, 2025. Approximately 7.95 lakh farmers across 7,368 villages have been connected by over 2,170 teams making 4,416 visits.

The campaign educates farmers on climate-resilient crops, fertiliser use, and organic farming. Specialists address queries to optimise agricultural practices, set to impact the upcoming Kharif crop season. This collective effort, involving agricultural scientists and officials, aims for a more developed 'Viksit Bharat - 2047'.

