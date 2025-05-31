India Accelerates Defence Innovations with Nationwide Trials

The Indian Army is intensifying its efforts toward indigenous defense innovation by undertaking comprehensive Capacity Development Demonstrations at crucial sites across India. These include the Pokhran and Babina field firing ranges, as well as Joshimath, with planned air defense exhibitions at Agra and Gopalpur. These trials mimic near-combat situations, incorporating electronic warfare simulations to rigorously evaluate cutting-edge defense technologies.

On May 27, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, inspected the demonstrations at Babina Field Firing Ranges. In a statement from the Ministry of Defence, it was highlighted that these demonstrations feature advanced technologies developed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to enhance indigenous capability rapidly. These trials are pivotal to the Indian Army's 'Decade of Transformation', aiming to swiftly integrate new technologies to meet ever-evolving battlefield needs.

Significant industry participation is evident, with numerous defence partners involved in these evaluations, underscoring growing synergies between the Indian Army and domestic manufacturers. Key platforms under evaluation include Unmanned Aerial Systems, UAV Launched Precision Guided Munitions, and various advanced drone and missile systems. Through these trials, the Indian Army seeks to boost its technological prowess, enhance combat readiness, and strengthen its commitment to indigenous innovation in defense capabilities development.