IIMC Dhenkanal: Paving the Path to Excellence

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, conducted an evaluation of ongoing renovations at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in Dhenkanal during his visit on Saturday. Jaju toured the campus facilities, including hostels, the academic block, and audio-visual amenities, as part of the institution's development review.

During detailed discussions with Regional Director Prof Dr Anand Pradhan, Jaju examined the current academic landscape and infrastructure needs of the institute. Talks focused on the future strategic roadmap, highlighting the importance of launching postgraduate programs and enhancing industry partnerships to elevate the institute's academic stature.

Jaju expressed satisfaction with the campus initiatives and pledged the Ministry's continuous support to transform IIMC Dhenkanal into a premier media education hub in eastern India. This visit underscores the Ministry's dedication to regional development and quality access to media education nationwide.

