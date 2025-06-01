Nomination Speculation: Jared Isaacman's NASA Bid At Risk
The White House may withdraw the nomination of Jared Isaacman as the next NASA administrator. This decision, reported by Semafor, relies on insights from two anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 00:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House is reportedly reconsidering its nomination of Jared Isaacman for the role of NASA administrator, according to a Semafor report on Saturday.
Sources with knowledge of the situation indicate that the decision to retract Isaacman's nomination is being seriously weighed by the administration.
This move comes amidst growing speculation about the future leadership of NASA under the current U.S. administration, reflecting broader strategic shifts.
