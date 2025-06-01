Left Menu

Nomination Speculation: Jared Isaacman's NASA Bid At Risk

The White House may withdraw the nomination of Jared Isaacman as the next NASA administrator. This decision, reported by Semafor, relies on insights from two anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Updated: 01-06-2025 00:13 IST
Sources with knowledge of the situation indicate that the decision to retract Isaacman's nomination is being seriously weighed by the administration.

Sources with knowledge of the situation indicate that the decision to retract Isaacman's nomination is being seriously weighed by the administration.

This move comes amidst growing speculation about the future leadership of NASA under the current U.S. administration, reflecting broader strategic shifts.

