Left Menu

RBI's Enforcement Crackdown: 353 Penalties in 2024-25 Financial Year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed 353 penalties totaling Rs 54.78 crore on regulated entities for non-compliance with statutory provisions in the fiscal year 2024-25. Key violations included cybersecurity frameworks, exposure norms, fraud reporting, and credit information submissions. Cooperative banks, NBFCs, housing finance companies, and both public and private banks faced penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 14:29 IST
RBI's Enforcement Crackdown: 353 Penalties in 2024-25 Financial Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) enacted enforcement measures against various regulated entities, imposing a total of 353 penalties amounting to Rs 54.78 crore during the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025.

The contraventions identified were notably linked to cybersecurity protocols, exposure norms, fraudulent activity classification and reporting, and obligations regarding credit information submission, as per RBI's latest annual report.

A significant portion of penalties targeted cooperative banks, non-banking financial companies, asset reconstruction companies, and housing finance companies. Public and private sector banks were not spared, with substantial fines levied on them as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025