RBI's Enforcement Crackdown: 353 Penalties in 2024-25 Financial Year

In a decisive move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) enacted enforcement measures against various regulated entities, imposing a total of 353 penalties amounting to Rs 54.78 crore during the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025.

The contraventions identified were notably linked to cybersecurity protocols, exposure norms, fraudulent activity classification and reporting, and obligations regarding credit information submission, as per RBI's latest annual report.

A significant portion of penalties targeted cooperative banks, non-banking financial companies, asset reconstruction companies, and housing finance companies. Public and private sector banks were not spared, with substantial fines levied on them as well.

