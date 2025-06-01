BCCL's IPO Journey: A Major Move in Indian Coal Industry
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a unit of Coal India Ltd (CIL), has filed draft papers with SEBI for its initial public offering. The issue constitutes an offer for sale of up to 465.7 million shares, with no new shares being issued. BCCL plays a crucial role in India's steel sector.
- Country:
- India
State-owned Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), an arm of Coal India Ltd (CIL), has submitted draft documents to market regulator SEBI in preparation for its initial public offering (IPO). The offering will consist entirely of an offer for sale, involving the transfer of 46.5 crore shares.
According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI, BSE, and NSE, BCCL will not issue any new shares during this IPO. The sale is subject to necessary approvals and market conditions. BCCL supplies high-grade coking coal vital for India's steel production.
This move follows a recent similar filing by another CIL division, Coal Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd. Coal India, responsible for over 80% of domestic coal production, reported a 12% increase in net profit in Q1 2025, driven by increased income.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BCCL
- Coal India
- IPO
- SEBI
- BSE
- NSE
- steel sector
- coking coal
- equity shares
- market regulator
ALSO READ
Operation Abhyaas: Strengthening Crisis Response with Life-Like Drills
Kim Jong Un Escalates War Preparation with Intense Military Drills
Cochin Airport Pioneers India's First On-Premises Cyber Defense Center
Blaze at Maharashtra Bus Stand Sparks Emergency Response
Mars' Green Glow: NASA's Historic Aurora Observation