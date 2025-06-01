GST Collections Witness Remarkable Growth Despite State Variations

Gross GST collections remained robust in May, exceeding Rs 2 trillion for the second successive month, marking a 16.4 percent rise.

The increase in GST revenue was mainly driven by a significant boost in import-related taxes, with domestic transactions also contributing to the growth.

However, a detailed analysis reveals disparities among states, where large states witnessed varying growth rates, prompting experts to call for a sector-specific examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)