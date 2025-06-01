Left Menu

GST Collections Witness Remarkable Growth Despite State Variations

GST collections in May surpassed Rs 2 trillion for the second consecutive month, posting a 16.4% increase. While imports drove revenue growth, state-wise variations were notable. Analysts suggest continued growth could lead to rate rationalization efforts by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gross GST collections remained robust in May, exceeding Rs 2 trillion for the second successive month, marking a 16.4 percent rise.

The increase in GST revenue was mainly driven by a significant boost in import-related taxes, with domestic transactions also contributing to the growth.

However, a detailed analysis reveals disparities among states, where large states witnessed varying growth rates, prompting experts to call for a sector-specific examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

