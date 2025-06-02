Overnight Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Regions, No Casualties Reported
Ukraine's drone attacks on Russia's Kursk and Voronezh regions ignited residential fires and disrupted traffic. Russian air defence downed many drones overnight. Despite the damages, no injuries were reported. The incidents coincide with upcoming peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, aiming to resolve their prolonged conflict.
Overnight drone attacks by Ukraine have caused significant disruption in Russia's Kursk and Voronezh regions, igniting residential fires and obstructing a major highway, regional officials reported on Monday.
According to Russian authorities, air defence units managed to destroy 162 Ukrainian drones overnight, with 57 of them falling in the Kursk region, causing fires in several houses and damaging apartments. This was confirmed by the acting governor, Alexander Khinshtein, via Telegram.
In Voronezh, Russian forces downed 16 drones, with debris cutting through power lines and shutting down a section of the M-4 expressway. Despite the destruction, no injuries were reported as Russia and Ukraine prepare for peace talks to end the lengthy conflict initiated by Russia's full-scale invasion over three years ago.
