Mizoram's Schools Shut as Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc

In response to severe weather conditions, authorities in the Aizawl district of Mizoram have closed all schools on June 2, following torrential rains that have caused widespread landslides, mudflows, and rockfalls.

The decision came after consultations with disaster management officials and warnings from the India Meteorological Department. Aizawl Deputy Commissioner ET Lalrempuia announced the closures as a precaution to safeguard students.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma held an emergency meeting to assess the ongoing crisis with ministers and officials. During the meeting, it was emphasized that maintaining road access to district capitals and the airport is crucial, and the Chief Minister insisted on immediate allocation of relief funds.

Reports from the Department of Disaster Management & Rehabilitation reveal extensive damage: 211 landslide sites, 60 collapsed houses, and four fatal incidents. The northeast, including regions in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, has suffered heavily from rain-induced disasters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured assistance to the affected states while the Assam government announced compensation for the kin of landslide victims.