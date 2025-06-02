Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Offers Aid to Displaced Madrasi Camp Residents in Delhi

The Tamil Nadu government extends aid to Madrasi Camp residents in Delhi post-demolition to clear Barapullah drain encroachments. This initiative promises livelihood assistance for affected families, with some relocated to Narela flats. The operation aims to tackle flooding issues, raising concerns among the displaced Tamil community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:48 IST
Demolition drive at Madrasi Camp in Delhi displaces most of the Tamil families (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has pledged substantial support for residents of Madrasi Camp in Delhi's Jangpura who wish to return to their home districts in Tamil Nadu. This comes following a demolition drive on June 1, aimed at clearing illegal encroachments along the Barapullah drain as per a Delhi High Court directive. The drive has displaced hundreds of families, mainly from Tamil Nadu.

Authorities have promised assistance for livelihood and other essentials, organizing coordination through the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi and with district collectors. Affected resident Mani voiced frustration over limited opportunities in Tamil Nadu, suggesting that the state should prioritize creating jobs at home before relocating others from Delhi.

The demolition, which began on Sunday, was conducted to address flooding issues caused by the clogged Barapulla drain. Out of 370 demolished encroachments, 189 residents have been deemed eligible for resettlement and have been provided housing in Narela, while 181 remain ineligible. South East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka confirmed the operation conformed to legal instructions, with provisions already in place for eligible families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

