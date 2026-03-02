Manipur's Commitment to Healing: A Path to Unified Resettlement

In a bid to address the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur, Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh has reiterated the government's commitment to their safe and dignified resettlement. Speaking during a meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Singh assured representatives that the administration is focused on ensuring long-term security for those affected.

The discussions centered on the needs of IDPs from Moreh, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi, who are yet to return home. Singh highlighted that the state is examining every necessary step to facilitate their resettlement. He reaffirmed that the well-being and rehabilitation of resettled families remain a top priority.

Singh also pledged a focus on strengthening rehabilitation efforts, providing livelihood support, and ensuring overall welfare. He emphasized the importance of unity, peace, and inclusivity in rebuilding the lives of all citizens in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)