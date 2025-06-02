Left Menu

Sikkim Restores Chungthang-Phidang Road; Evacuation Efforts Gain Momentum Amid Adverse Weather

The Chungthang-Phidang road in Sikkim’s Mangan District has been restored, enabling the evacuation of stranded tourists. Multiple agencies are involved in rescue efforts, while search operations continue for missing tourists from a recent accident. Heavy rains, landslides, and bridge damage have significantly impacted the area.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of Sikkim has successfully restored the Chungthang-Phidang road in Mangan District, a crucial development enabling the evacuation of stranded tourists. This operation is being closely monitored by the District Police and Administration with the full support of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Indian Army, Border Roads Organization, and other key agencies.

As evacuation efforts proceed, concerns mount for nine tourists missing since a vehicle accident in the district on May 29. Mangan Superintendent of Police, Dechu Bhutia, confirmed that unrelenting rains have triggered landslides, caused bridge collapses, and spurred the River Teesta to overflow, stranding over a thousand visitors in Lachen and Lachung.

Despite a landslide-induced setback on Friday at Shipgyer, the evacuation is slated for Monday. However, bridge damage continues to hinder access to the Dzongu constituency. Search units, equipped to locate the missing, face challenges from rising river levels. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department warns of continued heavy rain due to a weather depression over Bangladesh, predicting no significant temperature change across the northeast.

