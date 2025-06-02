SOCAR's Strategic Agreements Spark New Era in Oil and Gas Exploration
Azeri state energy company SOCAR is set to sign new agreements with Exxon Mobil and BP for oil and gas exploration in Azerbaijan. With proven oil and natural gas reserves, Azerbaijan aims to increase natural gas exports significantly by 2030. Additional production will occur from existing and new fields.
Azeri state energy company SOCAR is poised to sign pivotal new agreements for oil and gas exploration, insiders revealed on Monday. These agreements, involving energy giants Exxon Mobil and BP, highlight Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to expand its role in the global energy market.
Azerbaijan holds substantial energy reserves with 7 billion barrels of proven oil and 1.7 trillion cubic metres of natural gas, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy. President Ilham Aliyev announced plans for natural gas export growth, aiming to increase exports by 8 billion cubic metres by 2030.
This export increase will be driven by both existing fields and new discoveries, as Azerbaijan continues to export significant volumes—25 billion cubic metres of natural gas were exported in 2024 alone.
ALSO READ
Sebi Enhances EBP Platform: A Game-Changer for Debt Markets
ITBP Launches First Field Hospital for Livestock in Naxal-Affected Chhattisgarh
BPR&D Launches Nationwide Hackathon to Advance Indigenous CCTV Tech for Police
Rising Waters: LBP Reservoir Sees Surging Inflows Amid Heavy Rains
MAHE and BPL Medical Forge Pioneering Partnership to Boost Healthcare Innovation