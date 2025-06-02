Left Menu

SOCAR's Strategic Agreements Spark New Era in Oil and Gas Exploration

Azeri state energy company SOCAR is set to sign new agreements with Exxon Mobil and BP for oil and gas exploration in Azerbaijan. With proven oil and natural gas reserves, Azerbaijan aims to increase natural gas exports significantly by 2030. Additional production will occur from existing and new fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:08 IST
SOCAR's Strategic Agreements Spark New Era in Oil and Gas Exploration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Azeri state energy company SOCAR is poised to sign pivotal new agreements for oil and gas exploration, insiders revealed on Monday. These agreements, involving energy giants Exxon Mobil and BP, highlight Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to expand its role in the global energy market.

Azerbaijan holds substantial energy reserves with 7 billion barrels of proven oil and 1.7 trillion cubic metres of natural gas, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy. President Ilham Aliyev announced plans for natural gas export growth, aiming to increase exports by 8 billion cubic metres by 2030.

This export increase will be driven by both existing fields and new discoveries, as Azerbaijan continues to export significant volumes—25 billion cubic metres of natural gas were exported in 2024 alone.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025