Tragedy at the Ganga: Young Life Lost

A 15-year-old boy named Aditya Chauhan drowned in the Ganga River while bathing with his family. Despite locals' efforts to rescue him, his body was recovered four hours later. The incident took place at Sandipan Ghat and has been followed by a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday as a 15-year-old boy, Aditya Chauhan, drowned in the Ganga River while bathing with his family. The mishap occurred at Sandipan Ghat.

The boy's mother Seema Devi and aunt Mangala Devi raised an alarm when they saw Aditya venture into deeper waters. Despite swift action from local residents who attempted to save him, the rescue efforts came too late.

Police, along with local divers, eventually recovered the teenager's body from the river four hours later. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

