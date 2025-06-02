Left Menu

Three dead, seven missing in Tibet landslide

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 02-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 19:18 IST
Three dead, seven missing in Tibet landslide
  • Country:
  • China

Three people were killed and seven others went missing in a landslide in Tibet, officials said on Monday.

Two people were injured in the landslide that displaced about 200,000 cubic metres of mud and rocks in Muta township of Qamdo city in Tibet on Sunday night, experts from water and natural resources departments said.

The injured people are in stable condition in the hospital, an official said.

About 500 rescuers, medical workers and firefighters, as well as sniffer dogs, are involved in the search and rescue operation, supported by ambulances, excavators and telecommunication and electricity supply facilities, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted officials as saying.

Experts said there was a risk of a potentially secondary landslide triggered by the disaster.

The city government of Qamdo allocated five million yuan (about USD 696,000) for emergency disaster relief.

The Ministry of Emergency Management initiated a Level-IV emergency response for geographical disasters and has dispatched a team to support local rescue efforts, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

