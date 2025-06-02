India takes Indonesia to WTO's safeguard committee on cotton yarn measure; seeks consultations

India on Monday sought consultations with Indonesia under the WTO rules on the extension of safeguard measures by the Southeast Asian country on cotton yarn, according to a WTO communication.

The Committee on Safeguards has circulated to WTO Members a notification dated May 24, 2025, by Indonesia concerning the finding of serious injury or threat to the domestic industries producing cotton yarn and a notification of proposed safeguard measures against the importation of the product.

As a country having a substantial trade interest in the export of textile products, India ''hereby requests consultations'' with Indonesia pursuant to a provision of the WTO's Agreement on Safeguards with a view to reviewing the information and exchanging views on the extension of the measure.

''India would like to propose that consultations mentioned above take place virtually from 10 June to 13 June 2025 or on a mutually convenient date and time,'' it added.

India reserves all its rights under the agreement on the safeguard of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

These consultations, however, do not fall under the World Trade Organisation's (WTO's) dispute settlement system.

