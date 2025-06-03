"Sun of knowledge who came to elevate downtrodden Tamil Nadu": MK Stalin remembers M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday remembered former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary, praising him in a post as the "sun of knowledge who came to elevate the downtrodden Tamil Nadu". In the post on social media X, Stalin paid tribute to the "guardian of three Tamil languages".

"Happy birthday to the Tamil leader Kalaignar, who came as the sun of knowledge to elevate the downtrodden Tamil Nadu! Praise the guardian of the three Tamil languages, who made the classical language special for the Tamil languages, which were seen by the Mu Sangam," the post stated. Stalin further said in his post: "Let us be proud to be the siblings of the leader Kalaignar, who ruled Tamil Nadu as the Chief Minister five times, created a lot of history, and led the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, a great movement that guided India, for 50 years, and provided both light and shadow!."

M. Karunanidhi, an influential politician and leader, was a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu's politics and played a crucial role in the Dravidian movement and the state's political landscape. Associated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), he served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu five times, and held his position from 1969 to 1971, 1971 to 1976, 1989 to 1991, 1996 to 2001, and 2006 to 2011.

Karunanidhi was known for his powerful oratory skills, and his commitment towards the people of the state, advocating for the rights of the Tamil-speaking population and working towards the cause of social justice. His demise on August 7, 2018, was the end of an era for Tamil Nadu politics. (ANI)

