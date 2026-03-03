Tamil Nadu's Inclusive Financial Initiative: Empowering the Marginalized

Tamil Nadu's government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, has launched a significant financial support initiative targeting marginalized communities. The administration has credited Rs 2,000 to the bank accounts of nearly 37.79 lakh people, encompassing elderly citizens, widows, transgenders, and individuals with disabilities.

This recent funding endeavor aims to mitigate the financial strains experienced by these groups, supplementing their existing monthly pensions. The distribution of funds is part of a broader strategy, following earlier assistance provided to women under the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme.

Additionally, the government has extended support to various sectors, including Rs 8,000 to fishing households during a fishing ban and Rs 2 per kilo funding for tea farmers in Nilgiris. This inclusive approach underscores the state's commitment to leave no one behind in its developmental journey.

