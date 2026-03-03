Tamil Nadu's Financial Lifeline: Rs 2,000 Credited to Marginalised

The Tamil Nadu government has taken a noteworthy step by crediting Rs 2,000 into the bank accounts of 37 lakh individuals from marginalized sections. This initiative, announced on Tuesday, aims to alleviate financial hardships faced by the elderly, widows, aged transgenders, and persons with disabilities.

This financial support is in addition to the existing monthly pensions these groups receive. The move comes in response to growing demands for additional assistance following the Rs 2,000 summer package for women provided in February under the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme.

Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted this initiative's goal to support those on the financial fringes. Tuesday's fund allocation also included Rs 3,200 for 29.29 lakh senior citizens and widows, Rs 3,500 for disabled individuals, and Rs 4,000 for disabled dependents' families. Previously, Rs 5,000 was credited to 1.31 crore women heads of families under the DMK government's monthly assistance scheme.