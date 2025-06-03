Kinetic Green Energy and Power appoints Vasudevan as President of electric two-wheeler biz

Electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jayapradeep Vasudevan as President of its electric two-wheeler business.

A veteran in the automobile industry with over 25 years of comprehensive experience, Vasudevan comes on board at a pivotal time when the company is poised to further expand its two-wheeler business, it said.

Vasudevan will spearhead the go-to-market strategy for a host of upcoming electric two-wheelers, including the high power electric scooter that is slated for launch later this year while expanding the sales for Kinetic Green's E-Luna and its existing range of other two-wheeler products, the company said.

Vasudevan brings a wealth of expertise in strategic leadership, business development, organisation development, and commercial operations spanning across diverse automotive OEMs and roles, and will provide leadership to further build the company's dealership network to elevate the brand presence and customer experience pan-India, Kinetic Green said.

''We have brought JP onboard to join this transformative phase of our journey. As we continue to grow our leadership, his extensive experience, deep industry insights, a customer-centric mindset, and focused execution will be invaluable,'' said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green.

With Vadudevan steering the company's two-wheeler business, we are committed to expanding the heft and impact of our product portfolio, she added.

Prior to joining Kinetic Green, Vasudevan has been associated with various companies including Royal Enfield, Hindistan Motors and TAFE, among others.

