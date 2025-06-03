Romanian officials reroute flooded stream away from Praid salt mine

Romanian officials were rerouting a stream in central Romania to prevent further flooding of the Praid salt mine, one of Europe's largest salt reserves and a crucial tourist attraction, after parts of its floor caved in. Authorities evacuated 45 households near the mine areas at risk of collapse after the worst floods in 30 years in the central Romanian county of Harghita have swollen the nearby stream.

While part of the mine has been producing salt, with an annual production capacity of around 70,000-100,000 metric tons, its huge galleries and medical centre attract half a million tourists each year. On Monday, the government approved support schemes worth 300 million lei ($67.82 million) for immediate help to the state-owned mine as well as up to 200 local companies that will be affected from the loss of tourism.

European experts were also expected on site to assess potential solutions to save the mine. ($1 = 4.4234 lei)

