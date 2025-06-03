Left Menu

Vedanta's Strategic Financial Maneuver: Rs 4,100 Crore NCD Issuance Explained

Vedanta Ltd is raising Rs 4,100 crore through unsecured non-convertible debentures to repay debt and fund capex. The base issue with a greenshoe option could raise up to Rs 5,000 crore, already attracting anchor investors. CRISIL rates it 'AA' due to expected improved EBITDA and promoter's commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:25 IST
Vedanta's Strategic Financial Maneuver: Rs 4,100 Crore NCD Issuance Explained
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd is making a significant financial move by issuing Rs 4,100 crore through unsecured non-convertible debentures, intended to address debt obligations and support capital expenditure requirements.

The debenture issue, which includes a greenshoe option, could potentially raise up to Rs 5,000 crore. This financial strategy has already secured the interest of anchor investors, a testament to Vedanta's robust cash flows and their ongoing projects aimed at growth.

CRISIL's 'AA' rating of the NCD issuance reflects the expected improvement in Vedanta's EBITDA by fiscal 2026 and the company's presence across diverse commodity sectors. This move marks the second such issuance by Vedanta in 2025, demonstrating their strategic financial maneuvering amid variable commodity prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025